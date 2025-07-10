Top Favorites Revealed in 2025 AEW All In: Texas Betting Odds

The latest betting odds for AEW All In: Texas 2025 have been released by BetOnline, offering an early look at which competitors are currently favored heading into the pay-per-view event.

As with most betting formats, a minus sign (-) indicates the favorite, while a plus sign (+) denotes the underdog. The number following the minus indicates how much you would need to wager to win $100. The number following the plus represents the amount you would win if you wagered $100.

Here is a full rundown of the current odds:

AEW World Championship

Hangman Adam Page (-850) is the overwhelming favorite in his Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley (+425), suggesting a strong confidence in Page retaining the title.

AEW International & Continental Championship – Winner Takes All

Kenny Omega (-160) enters as a narrow favorite over Kazuchika Okada (+120) in this highly anticipated unification bout.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Moné (-175) is slightly favored to retain against former champion Toni Storm (+135) in what is expected to be a close contest.

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The reigning champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (-300), are favored to retain against challengers Christian Cage & Nick Wayne (+200) and the underdog duo of Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight (+500).

Tag Team Match

The odds are tight in this bout, with The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) slightly edging out as favorites at (-130) against the team of Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland (-110).