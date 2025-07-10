Vince McMahon Launches New Investment Firm “14TH & I” Amid Legal Troubles

Vince McMahon is continuing to expand his business portfolio following his WWE exit, despite the legal challenges still surrounding him.

A recent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office confirms that McMahon has trademarked a logo for “14TH & I,” the name of his private investment firm. The trademark covers services such as private equity fund investment, financial portfolio management, and entertainment production.

Both “14TH & I” and “14TH&I” were officially filed on August 23, 2024. The firm is described as a private investment company focused on the sports, media, and entertainment industries. Its stated strategy involves pursuing majority acquisitions as well as selected minority investments, positioning itself as a long-term strategic partner.

The name of the company is a nod to history. It appears to reference the old location of Capitol Wrestling Corporation’s headquarters, once run by McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon, situated at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington, D.C.

The trademarked image for “14TH AND I” serves as a visual identity for McMahon’s latest venture into the private investment world.