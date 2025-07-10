Goldberg Endorses Bron Breakker as Sole Heir to the Spear

Goldberg is not shy when it comes to defending his legacy, especially when it comes to the move that defined his dominance: the Spear. In a new interview with CBS Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the current use of the iconic finisher and gave his unequivocal support for one man to carry it into the future, Bron Breakker. Goldberg made it clear that he believes the move has been overused in recent years by others looking to water down his influence, and he is backing Breakker as the only WWE Superstar worthy of using it.

When asked about The Undertaker’s comments suggesting that only Bron Breakker should be allowed to use the move, Goldberg did not hesitate to align himself with that view. “1,000%,” he said. “He’s the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that. I know I’m gonna catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care, because that’s the truth. I mean, it is what it is.”

Goldberg also gave his take on why the move became more widespread among WWE talent during his later appearances. Without naming names at first, he claimed the motivation was clear. “Let’s just talk about the reason why everybody started doing the spear in the WWE,” he said. “I mean, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out, right? I mean, let’s be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad, or, you know, to downplay mine.”

When asked to rank the best versions of the Spear, Goldberg placed himself at the top, followed by Bron Breakker. Edge came in third, with Rhino’s Gore ranked fourth. Roman Reigns, despite being a multi-time world champion, was listed fifth, making it clear Goldberg was not mincing words.

Fans will get another chance to see Goldberg deliver the Spear this Saturday night as he challenges Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what is billed as his retirement match. The bout will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live on NBC and Peacock.