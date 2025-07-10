×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Goldberg Endorses Bron Breakker as Sole Heir to the Spear

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2025
Goldberg Endorses Bron Breakker as Sole Heir to the Spear

Goldberg is not shy when it comes to defending his legacy, especially when it comes to the move that defined his dominance: the Spear. In a new interview with CBS Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the current use of the iconic finisher and gave his unequivocal support for one man to carry it into the future, Bron Breakker. Goldberg made it clear that he believes the move has been overused in recent years by others looking to water down his influence, and he is backing Breakker as the only WWE Superstar worthy of using it.

When asked about The Undertaker’s comments suggesting that only Bron Breakker should be allowed to use the move, Goldberg did not hesitate to align himself with that view. “1,000%,” he said. “He’s the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that. I know I’m gonna catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care, because that’s the truth. I mean, it is what it is.”

Goldberg also gave his take on why the move became more widespread among WWE talent during his later appearances. Without naming names at first, he claimed the motivation was clear. “Let’s just talk about the reason why everybody started doing the spear in the WWE,” he said. “I mean, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out, right? I mean, let’s be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad, or, you know, to downplay mine.”

When asked to rank the best versions of the Spear, Goldberg placed himself at the top, followed by Bron Breakker. Edge came in third, with Rhino’s Gore ranked fourth. Roman Reigns, despite being a multi-time world champion, was listed fifth, making it clear Goldberg was not mincing words.

Fans will get another chance to see Goldberg deliver the Spear this Saturday night as he challenges Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what is billed as his retirement match. The bout will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy