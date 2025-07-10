John Cena Balances WWE SummerSlam Return with New Netflix Comedy Role

John Cena may be gearing up for his SummerSlam 2025 showdown with Cody Rhodes, but the WWE icon is also staying busy outside the ring. Ahead of the premium live event, Cena is only scheduled to appear on two episodes of WWE SmackDown: the July 18 show in San Antonio, Texas, and the August 1 broadcast from Newark, New Jersey.
As it turns out, Cena’s time in New Jersey is not just for WWE. According to NJ.com, he is currently filming a new Netflix movie alongside comedian Eric Andre. The project, titled Little Brother, has officially begun production.
The comedy centers on Cena’s character, a high-powered real estate agent whose life is thrown into chaos when his unpredictable younger brother, portrayed by Andre, unexpectedly turns up and disrupts everything.
