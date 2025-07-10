×
Jim Ross Reacts to WWE Unreal: “It’s Hard to Say Until You See It”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2025
WWE is set to lift the lid on its often-guarded creative process with the upcoming docuseries WWE Unreal, and the reactions from within the wrestling world are already heating up. The show, which will debut on Netflix later this month, has sparked strong opinions from notable names both for and against its concept. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the controversial project.

The topic was raised by co-host Conrad Thompson, who outlined the polarizing response. Jake “The Snake” Roberts voiced harsh criticism of the series, branding it “foolish” and suggesting it could do irreparable harm to the business, even if financially successful. On the opposite side, Ryback took a surprisingly supportive stance, saying, “I truly believe WWE Unreal is one of the best things for wrestling and wrestlers… It’s time fans and dirt sheets stop the hate and understand what this is. It’s no different than movies.”

Ross acknowledged Ryback’s viewpoint with some surprise, but largely agreed. “Well, I’m happy and surprised that Ryback has been so objective,” Ross said. “I think he’s right in a lot of his points.”

That said, Ross remained measured in his final verdict, preferring to reserve judgment until the full series is available. “It’s hard to say what’s going to… how it’s going to be until you see it,” he added. “But it’s got a lot of ways to go, so hopefully it’ll be successful for them.”

WWE Unreal is a multi-episode docuseries offering viewers unprecedented access into WWE’s inner workings and storytelling engine. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix at the end of July.

