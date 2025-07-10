×
Megan Bayne Qualifies for AEW All In Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2025
Megan Bayne has officially secured her spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Bayne will enter as the second competitor in the match, which offers the winner a guaranteed AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity anytime and anywhere.

She earned her way into the match during Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Queen Aminata, Thekla, and Tay Melo in a four-way qualifying bout. Bayne sealed the win by delivering a running powerbomb to Aminata for the pinfall.

Bayne now joins former TBS Champion Kris Statlander as one of the first confirmed entrants. The two women have faced off twice this year in singles action, with Bayne winning both encounters. They also met in tag team competition, where Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Statlander and Thunder Rosa.

The Casino Gauntlet match concludes once a competitor secures a pinfall or submission.

AEW All In: Texas – Saturday, July 12 | Arlington, Texas

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page (Texas Death Match)

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

  • Winner-Take-All – AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (Continental Champion) vs. Kenny Omega (International Champion)

  • AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

  • TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

  • EVP Titles vs. World Title Shots: Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson)

  • Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match

  • Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

