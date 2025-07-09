×
Tony Khan Responds to Rumors of Britt Baker Leaving AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2025
Amid conflicting reports surrounding her AEW future, Britt Baker’s name has become the focus of growing speculation just weeks out from AEW’s marquee All In: Texas event. Last week, Bodyslam.net reported that Baker was “actively seeking to part ways with AEW,” but that claim was quickly pushed back. Fightful.com followed up, stating that all sources they contacted denied any such talks were happening behind the scenes.

When asked directly about Baker’s status during a media call promoting the 2025 AEW All In pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the rumors and clarified her current standing with the company.

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt departing AEW. I like Britt a lot,” Khan said.

He continued by explaining how AEW’s roster structure is similar to professional sports, where not every player is in the starting lineup every week, but that does not mean they are not valuable to the team.

“On a baseball team, you use nine players at a time. In the NFL, you can put 11 in at a time… Pro wrestling is unique because you can use a different number of people, but there is still only so many slots to fit into a show. We haven’t used everybody, and there are some really talented people on our bench that we can call in that would be a great part of the show.”

“Britt is a great example of somebody that is very talented and we could utilize in AEW with the right situation and at the time,” he added. “Just like in pro sports, when you have some really talented people that aren’t necessarily starting every game at that point doesn’t mean they won’t be starting in the future. It makes sense for me to look at the AEW roster like a sports team and trying to manage the minutes and rotation.”

