Sol Ruca Retains WWE Speed Women’s Title Against Alba Fyre

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2025
Sol Ruca’s busy championship week kicked off with a successful defense on WWE Speed, where she once again proved why she is one of the fastest-rising stars in the company. On today’s episode, Ruca managed to hold onto her WWE Speed Women’s Championship by defeating Alba Fyre in a tightly contested match that came down to the wire.

With just 49 seconds left on the five-minute clock, Ruca connected with her signature Sol Snatcher to secure the win and retain her title. This marked her second successful defense since capturing the championship from Candice LeRae in April. She has now turned back both Ivy Nile and Fyre during her reign.

The match was taped at the WWE Performance Center ahead of this week’s episode of NXT and is available to watch in full below.

Ruca’s week is far from over. She will next defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame at NXT Great American Bash on Saturday afternoon. Then on Sunday, she teams up with Zaria in a fatal four-way match at Evolution, hoping to leave with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez will put their titles on the line against Ruca & Zaria, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

