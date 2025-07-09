Scott Stanford Bids Farewell to WWE After 15 Years

Scott Stanford has officially closed the chapter on his long-running WWE tenure. After fifteen years with the company, the veteran host and commentator has confirmed that he is moving on, ending a run that spanned some of WWE’s most watched studio programming and pre-show coverage.

Stanford marked the occasion with a farewell message shared via social media, posting a video of himself exiting WWE studios for the final time. In the accompanying caption, he thanked the company and hinted that he would be open to returning someday.

“When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle,” he wrote.

Stanford began his WWE journey in 2009 as the host of WWE Bottom Line, a recap show focused on Raw. His responsibilities grew to include play-by-play duties on WWE Superstars, where he was paired with Jerry “The King” Lawler. Over the years, he became a staple of WWE’s studio content, regularly appearing as the face of This Week in WWE, Afterburn, and Raw Talk, as well as numerous premium live event kickoff panels.

His departure marks the end of an era for fans who came to associate Stanford’s steady presence with WWE’s weekly studio lineup.

When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run... nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2UcnLZlXhb , Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) July 9, 2025

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member