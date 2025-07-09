Recently Released Superstar Spotted Working Backstage at WWE NXT Episode

Just two months after her WWE release, Shayna Baszler may already be working behind the scenes with the company once again. A new report indicates that the former NXT Women’s Champion was spotted backstage at the latest episode of WWE NXT, not as a performer, but as a producer shadowing veteran talent in what could be a trial run for a new role.

Baszler was reportedly listed internally as a producer for the July 8 episode of WWE NXT, specifically for the match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid. She was said to be paired alongside experienced producer Oney Lorcan. The pairing may have been part of WWE’s standard protocol for evaluating new producers, where incoming candidates observe or assist current agents before being considered for a permanent position.

If successful, Baszler would be the latest former in-ring competitor to transition into a behind-the-scenes role, joining the likes of Lorcan and Jason Jordan, who have become staples on WWE’s production team.

Her involvement has raised eyebrows, as Baszler is still reportedly under her 90-day non-compete clause following her May 2025 release. That round of cuts also included Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade. Baszler’s WWE tenure began in 2017, and she went on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship twice and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on three occasions.

