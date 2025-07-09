“Tell Me a Story”: The Undertaker Challenges High-Spot Wrestling Culture

The Undertaker has seen it all in professional wrestling, and now he is sharing hard truths with the next generation. Appearing on Episode 03 of Mic Check, the WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that modern wrestling’s fixation on high-flying moves and fast-paced action is coming at the expense of genuine emotion and storytelling.

Through his work mentoring talent on WWE’s LFG series and at the Performance Center, Undertaker has become increasingly vocal about what is missing in today’s style. His message was clear:

“Man, I do not care. I do not need to see flippy-dos. I do not need to see this. What I need you to do is tell me a story.”

He explained that many up-and-coming performers are more concerned with recreating the flash they see on television rather than learning how to truly connect with the audience and bring authenticity to their performance.

“Go out there and feel this. Feel like you are kicking somebody’s ass. Feel like you are getting your ass kicked. Make it organic.”

The Deadman shared an example of a young wrestler who initially doubted his advice but came back after putting it into practice and seeing the crowd react without the need for over-the-top theatrics.

“I had one of the kids the other day come up to me. He was not one of mine. He was on another team, and he goes, ‘You kind of know a little bit about this business.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was being sarcastic, but you could also tell he was starting to put some of this stuff into practice. And it worked. And he was just amazed that he did not have to do a backflip off the top rope to get a reaction.”