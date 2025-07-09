WWE SmackDown Tops Cable Ratings on July 4th Holiday

WWE Friday Night SmackDown delivered impressive numbers on the July 4th holiday, a night known for lower TV viewership. The show drew 1.166 million viewers on USA Network and was the top-rated cable program of the night with a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49.

SmackDown ranked #3 overall across all television, behind only NBC’s two Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks broadcasts. It also scored a 0.39 in adults 25-54, topping cable and placing third overall. The strong performance was driven by male viewers, posting a 0.37 in males 18-49 and 0.46 in males 25-54.

Despite facing holiday competition from NBC’s fireworks special and various reruns, SmackDown held its ground as a top performer on the night.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member