WWE SmackDown Tops Cable Ratings on July 4th Holiday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown delivered impressive numbers on the July 4th holiday, a night known for lower TV viewership. The show drew 1.166 million viewers on USA Network and was the top-rated cable program of the night with a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49.

SmackDown ranked #3 overall across all television, behind only NBC’s two Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks broadcasts. It also scored a 0.39 in adults 25-54, topping cable and placing third overall. The strong performance was driven by male viewers, posting a 0.37 in males 18-49 and 0.46 in males 25-54.

Despite facing holiday competition from NBC’s fireworks special and various reruns, SmackDown held its ground as a top performer on the night.

