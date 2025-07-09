WWE Reportedly Planning More AEW Counterprogramming Battles

Wrestling fans are in for a blockbuster weekend as AEW gears up for its biggest show of the year, All In Texas, while WWE takes a bold scheduling approach with three separate events set to run on the same weekend. While some may assume this head-to-head clash is a one-off, new reports indicate this may only be the beginning of a more aggressive programming strategy from WWE.

WWE’s decision to counter AEW’s marquee event with NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the returning all-women’s Evolution has stirred up considerable debate. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, fans should prepare for more of this direct competition going forward.

“I was told that if you think WWE learned something or maybe they decided [counterprogramming isn’t a good idea]… no, we’ve got more coming,” Alvarez revealed. “At any time, you’re gonna hear about the next WWE battle vs AEW, the next counterprogramming attempt. We’ll be hearing about that fairly soon.”

The return of this strategic overlap calls back to the days of the “Wednesday Night War” between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which played out from 2019 through 2021. Under the TKO Group Holdings banner, WWE appears to be re-embracing this style of competition. The next flashpoint may come in early September, as AEW’s annual All Out event is expected to land on Labor Day weekend. WWE is set to run its Bash in Berlin premium live event that same weekend, potentially giving fans yet another tough decision on where to place their viewing loyalty.