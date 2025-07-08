WWE NXT Results - July 8, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Hank & Tank defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance), Tavion Heights collides with Charlie Dempsey in a match to determine if Heights can cut ties with No Quarter Catch Crew, Ricky Saints takes on The Vanity Project in a Gauntlet Match, TNA's Joe Hendry & Mike Santana battle The High Ryze, Kale Dixon puts his Chase U knowledge in play as he will be in action, Ava announces the NXT participants in the WWE Evolution Battle Royal and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Ricky Saints makes his way out to the ring to open NXT.

Match 1 - Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints -vs- The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes, Brad Balor & Jackson Drake) w/Ethan Page

Page joins on commentary and we get the bell. Brad Balor is the first to go at Saints. Saints smacks Balor around the ring and he and Balor trade punches. Saints hits a dropkick on Balor and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker on Balor. Balor kicks Saints off of him and hits a twisting neckbreaker on Saints and covers for a two count. Balor beats on Saints and kicks him in the corner. Saints fires back with some punches but gets caught in a double underhook slam and gets covered for a near fall. Balor is getting frustrated and misses a high knee strike on Saints. Saints now punches Balor and clotheslines him. Balor is slammed down and Saints slams into him in the corner. Saints connects with a tornado DDT and eliminates Balor.

Brad Balor is Eliminated

Ricky Smokes is in next. Smokes slams into Saints and chops him. Saints gets nailed with a neckbreaker and gets covered for a two count and we cut to commercial.

Back to NXT, Smokes chokes Saints in the corner and Saints starts punching Smokes. Smokes gets some body shots in on Saints and slams him into the opposite corner and then covers for a two count. Smokes hits another backbreaker and covers for another near fall. Smokes hammers away on Saints and Saints gets a burst of energy and slams down Smokes and then throws him around the ring. Saints knocks down Smokes and covers for a near fall. Smokes rolls up Saints and gets him for a two count. Saints rolls up Smokes and gets the win.

Ricky Smokes is Eliminated

Jackson Drake is in next and they go back and forth until Saints starts chopping Drake. Drake fights back and gets Saints on the mat and kicks him and covers him. Saints kicks out and Drake gets Saints in a bow and arrow submission hold. Saints breaks the hold but is taken down with a basement dropkick. Drake hits a lifted codebreaker on Saints and covers for a near fall. Saints slams down Drake and covers for a two count. Drake kicks down Saints and misses a sliding knee on Saints. Drake superkicks Saints and then climbs the ropes and hits a swanton, but Saints gets his knees up. Saints hits Rochambeau on Drake and gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Saints

After the match, Saints gets on the mic and says their stipulation for their match is a Falls Count Anywhere; Anything Goes Match for the North American Title.

Backstage, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice are all chatting and Lainey Reid walks in. Ruca talks about how she'll be a defending champion and she'll come out on top. Reid tells Ruca she sucks and Jordan sticks up for the locker room and we have a match between the two.

We get a video of Jordynne Grace training. Blake Monroe phones her and Grace asks where she is for the workout. Monroe tells Grace that she's sent her driver to get her and they'll do a "Glamour Workout". Grace gets in the SUV and we get a to be continued...

Match 2: Tavion Heights -vs- Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair

Dempsey slams down Heights from the start and then Heights slams down Dempsey. The two exchange wrestling holds and Dempsey knocks Heights out of the ring. Outside the ring, Dempsey punches Heights and the throws him back in the ring. Heights kicks Dempsey and knocks him out of the ring. Heights goes out too and throws Dempsey back in the ring. Dempsey gets Heights in a headlock and Heights tries to break out of it rolling around in the ring but Dempsey won't let it go. Heights lifts Dempsey and slams him breaking the hold and then gets Dempsey in an arm bar. Dempsey uppercuts Heights and then takes off Heights' mask and slaps him. Heights loses his mind and takes down Dempsey and sends him out of the ring. Outside the ring, both men knock each other down and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Heights is locked in a headlock and is powering his way out of the hold. Dempsey kicks Heights a few times and Heights counters with a gutwrench suplex. Dempsey is taken down with some hip tosses and then a back body drop. Heights and Dempsey both roll out of the ring taking each other out. Heights punches Dempsey and walks up the steel steps and Dempsey knocks Heights off the steps getting him caught in the steps. Dempsey attacks Heights' leg and then rolls him in the ring. Dempsey puts Heights in a half crab and Heights breaks the hold but Dempsey jumps on Heights' leg. Dempsey puts Heights in another half crab and Heights tries to get to the ropes. Dempsey gets Heights in another leg submission and Wren Sinclair throws in the towel calling for the bell.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Hank & Tank are backstage talking about how they'll take apart The Culling tonight. Je'Von Evans comes in and pumps them up. Jasper Troy runs in and attacks Evans.

Match 3: Mike Santana & Joe Hendry -vs The High Ryze (Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe) w/Wes Lee

Igwe and Hendry start the bout. Igwe gets Hendry in an arm bar and Hendry flips out of the hold and slams down Igwe. Dupont and Santana are tagged in and Dupont gets Santana in the corner and slams into him and tags in Igwe. Santana drop kicks Igwe and Hendry comes in and slams Dupont. Hendry and Santana stare at each other and we cut to commercial break.

Back to NXT, Dupont hits a leaping spear on Hendry and covers Hendry for a near fall. Hendry elbows Dupont and punches him - Dupont is sunset flipped and then rolled up but Dupont kicks out. Dupont clotheslines Hendry and covers for a near fall. Igwe is tagged in and Hendry is double teamed. Igwe covers Hendry for a two count. Igwe puts Hendry in a Guillotine Submission on Hendry and Hendry powers out and suplexes Igwe. Santana is tagged in as is Dupont. Santana takes out Dupont and Igwe and then punches Dupont out. Santana hits a cutter on Dupont and slams down Igwe. Santana flies over the top rope and takes out Dupont and then throws Dupont back in the ring. Dupont is covered and Igwe breaks the pin. Igwe and Hendry start fighting and Hendry jumps off the top rope and takes out Igwe outside the ring. In the ring, Santana slams down Dupont and Lee distracts the ref and Trick Williams comes down and beats up Hendry. In the middle of the ring, Santana drops Dupont and gets the win.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

After the match, Williams, Lee, Dupont and Igwe beat up Santana and Hendry.

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs walk backstage before we cut to another commercial break.

A video for DarkState plays. They say they have their eyes set on TNA too - not just NXT.

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs make their way out to the ring. Oba Femi comes out next and gets in the ring with them. Inamura gets on the mic and tells Femi he beat Jasper Troy and he's beaten Trick Williams so he is ready and worthy. He tells Femi that Femi will be his greatest challenge and that so many people support him and he'll make the proud and will fight with honour. He tells Femi he will become NXT Champion. Femi tells Inamura that at least he has support from people so they can pick up the pieces when Femi beats him. Femi asks Inamura if he knows how to lose with honour and the truth will prevail that Inamura isn't worthy to take the title from Femi. Briggs takes the mic and asks Femi if Femi has been watching Inamura and says Inamura will do what he did to Troy to The Ruler. Briggs tells Femi that Inamura will beat him. Briggs says he's a man of mayhem and he will do everything in his power to make sure Inamura leaves as champion. Femi tells Inamura to tell Briggs to get out of his face and Briggs and Femi start fighting. Femi knocks Briggs off the apron and Inamura slams down Femi and officials run in to break it up.

We catch up with Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe who are in a Glamour Parlour and Grace agrees to a spa day/makeover. They first get their nails done and then get a massage. They then get their make-up done and Grace tells Monroe this isn't her vibe and discuss the NXT Women's Championship. Grace thanks Monroe for the girls time.

Match 4: Kelani Jordan -vs- Lainey Reid

Reid attacks Jordan off before the bell but Jordan is able to gets a few punches in. The women fly around the ring and Jordan kicks Reid out of the ring. Reid trips Jordan on the apron and then beats on Jordan's leg. Jordan kicks Reid and rolls her up. Jordan punches Reid but is spinebustered by Reid and covered for a near fall. Reid gets Jordan in a Boston Crab and Jordan counters out of it slamming Reid into the turnbuckles. Jordan takes down Reid and dropkicks her. Jordan hits a roundoff elbow on Reid and slams her down. Jordan gets kicked sitting on the top rope and then Reid climbs the ropes and the women punch each other. Reid is punched down and Jordan hits a springboard spinning splitlegged moonsault and gets the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

After the match, Thea Hail runs into the ring and starts beating up Reid.

Je'Von Evans gets beaten up again, this time in the medical room by Jasper Troy.

Backstage, Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino and Adriana Rizzo meet. Rizzo says she called this final sit down and wasn't going to stay in hiding. She talks about how they've thrown away everything they've accomplished. She says they're family and they destroyed it all. Crusifino asks if she really thought this would fix everything. Rizzo says she didn't but there's one last thing they need to do - she says she did what she had to do and talked to Ava and got them a triple threat next week. Rizzo says this is a final battle and Stacks says he feels like he thinks he's being set up. D'Angelo, Stacks and Crusifino argue back and forth.

Jasper Troy is in the ring screaming for a match against Je'Von Evans. Evans runs down and they start fighting. Officials try to break them up but Evans jumps onto Troy and they're finally broken up.

The Culling meets backstage and Tatum Paxley is the newest member of The Culling. They talk about beating Hank & Tank and become the new champs.

Match 5 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank(c) -vs- The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) w/Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

The match starts the second the champs enter the ring and then the bell rings. Hank and Spears battle in the ring while Tank and Vance battle out of the ring. Spears stomps on Hank in the middle of the ring and then tags in Vance. Vance slams Hank's head into the turnbuckle. Dame and Paxley talk smack to Hank and Tank is tagged in. Vance is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Tank slaps Vance in a headlock and then Spears is tagged in. Spears takes down Tank and Tank starts punching out Spears. Vance is tagged in and Tank is double teamed and then Vance strikes Tank several times. Tank fires back with elbows and tags in Hank. Vance is double teamed and then Hank misses a splash and rolls out of the ring. Dame and Paxley get in Hank's face and Vance throws Hank through the air into the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Vance slams Hank against the turnbuckles and then sits him on the top rope. Vance punches Hank and climbs up with him. Hank punches Vance off of him and then jumps off the top rope and hits a top rope shoulder check and both men are now laid out in the ring. Spears and Tank are tagged in and Tank makes quick work of Spears. Tank hits a shoulder tackle and then takes out Vance outside of the ring. Tank gets superkicked and Spears superkicks him again, tags Vance and Vance hits a flying headbutts and covers Tank and Hank breaks the pin. Hank is thrown out of the ring and Spears is tagged in. Paxley distracts the ref as Dame kicks Tank and Spears then hits an Impaler DDT and almost gets a near fall. Sol Ruca and Zaria come out and attack Dame. Paxley is abducted by Zaria and in the ring all four men battle. Vance is double teamed and Spears gets clobbered by both. Spears is double teamed and pinned.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Hank & Tank

We cut to Kale Dixon, Uriah Connors and Andre Chase in the medical room. Dixon freaks out earlier today about competing and that's why his match was cancelled.

We come back to NXT for our final segment. Throughout the night, we saw WWE Superstars Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile arriving at the performance center. In the ring, Ava talks about the first Evolution PPV. Ava says she is proud to have NXT included in NXT this year and it wouldn't be more fitting during her reign as NXT's first female General Manager. She announces Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan and Tatum Paxley as entrants in the Evolution Battle Royal. Fatal Influence interrupts Ava. Jacy Jayne comes out on the mic and reminds Ava she's the champion. She asks why Ava is talking about anything but her match at Evolution. Jordynne Grace comes out and tells Jayne that she's nothing special and this PLE is about the women who have paved the way for them. Lash Legend comes out and says she'll be the talk of Evolution after she wins the Battle Royal. Stephanie Vaquer comes out and says it's amazing to be back on NXT. She tells Jayne that she'll win the Battle Royal and Grace will beat Jayne. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri come out and Dupri says one of them will be the winners of the Battle Royal. Zelina Vega, Lola Vice, Ivy Nile, Candice LeRae, Thea Hail, Giulia and Jaida Parker come out and Parker says it's her time and jumps into the ring and all the women jump in the ring and start fighting. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley watch from outside the ring as all hell breaks loose inside the ring and the show goes off the air.