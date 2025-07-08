×
WWE 2K25 to Feature Emotional Wyatt Family Storyline with Unseen Footage

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
2K is setting the stage for an emotional journey in WWE 2K25 with a storyline tribute that explores the legacy of the Wyatt family. The update will focus heavily on Bray Wyatt and promises to include content that has never been seen before in the game.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official WWE Games account teased the upcoming addition with a cryptic post that hinted at major developments coming to “The Island,” along with a video featuring Uncle Howdy. The caption read, “Every decision has consequences 👁️ 🔜 #WWE2K25.”

Additional details surfaced earlier from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who reported that 2K views this as their most emotionally powerful narrative to date. The mode will showcase previously unused Bray Wyatt material and feature full-length video content from both Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas, weaving what is described as a “very deep” storyline into the game.

