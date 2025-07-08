×
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s California Home Burglarized While They Were Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s California Home Burglarized While They Were Away

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have become the latest victims of a burglary, with their Southern California home reportedly broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement, the couple’s Playa Del Rey residence was targeted at approximately 3 AM, shortly after both Rollins and Lynch had performed in Providence, Rhode Island, during WWE Monday Night RAW at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fortunately, no one was inside the property at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects gained entry by forcing open a rear sliding door and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Rollins is said to have placed the 911 call to report the break-in.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

The couple, who frequently stay at the beachside property with their four-year-old daughter Roux, were last seen on Lynch’s Instagram where she posted a photo of Rollins relaxing in their living room. Rollins and Lynch began dating in 2019, tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed their daughter in 2020.

