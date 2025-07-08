TNA Wrestling Eyes Weekly Live TV with $10 Million Media Deal

TNA Wrestling is making a serious push to expand its reach with a new media rights deal that could see the company broadcast live every week of the year. With momentum building from a growing partnership with WWE, Anthem Sports Group president Carlos Silva shared ambitious plans for TNA’s future in an interview with JohnWallStreet.com.

Silva emphasized how TNA is benefiting from exposure across WWE and NXT programming, including Premium Live Events, The CW broadcasts, and streaming platforms like Peacock. This increased visibility, he says, has helped boost TNA’s TV viewership and online presence.

“We are [regularly] being featured on every major WWE and NXT platform , PLEs as well as weekly programming on The CW and their other [broadcast] outlets like Peacock,” said Silva. “This [has resulted in] a huge [television] audience lift for [us], along with all the social media support we get from [them].”

Silva believes a $10 million-per-year media rights deal is a realistic goal and one that could allow TNA to broadcast live every week.

“Usually when we’re live, we’re doing around 100,000 household viewers,” Silva explained. “A weekly number between 250,000–500,000, in terms of Nielsen-esque P2+ households, is perfectly realistic on a network in 40 or 50 million homes.”

He added that they are currently in talks with both traditional broadcasters and newer digital platforms that are seeking cornerstone content.

In December, TNA secured a media rights agreement in Canada with Sportsnet, stepping in just as the network was losing WWE programming due to WWE’s transition to Netflix. Similar opportunities have opened up in other markets, such as Mexico, where Fox Sports turned to AEW following WWE’s departure.

Dave Meltzer commented on the situation in January via Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that WWE sees TNA as a viable replacement for the media gaps its Netflix deal has created. He also reported that those close to the matter believe WWE could eventually acquire TNA Wrestling.

TNA’s next major event, Slammiversary, is set for July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island. As of July 5.