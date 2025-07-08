×
Lilian Garcia Returning to Ring Announce WWE Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
After making history at the first WWE Evolution, Lilian Garcia is set to return to the event she helped launch. The iconic announcer confirmed she will once again lend her voice to the all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, taking place this Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Garcia made the announcement via Instagram, posting a video of herself training at the gym alongside a heartfelt caption reflecting on her return to the event.

“THIS IS IT!!! @WWE EVOLUTION happening this Sunday!!! I was fortunate enough to be the announcer the 1st ever Evolution so now to be able to announce the 2nd one as well and continue to celebrate the progression of where this industry has evolved to along side these incredible women is such an honor!!!,” she wrote.

Garcia added, “It all starts with hard work! …for ALL of us!! We dedicate hours to our craft. It’s not easy but it’s definitely worth it!!”

Although no longer featured on Raw or SmackDown weekly, Garcia remains part of WWE’s live event team. In addition to Evolution, she will also serve as the announcer for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is also being held at State Farm Arena this weekend.

Confirmed Card for WWE Evolution 2025 (Sunday, July 13):

  • WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

  • NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship (Triple Threat): Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships (Fatal 4-Way): Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

  • Battle Royal: Winner receives women’s title shot at Clash in Paris
    (Confirmed participants: Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilian Garcia (@liliangarcia)

