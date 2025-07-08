×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

JBL Thinks The Undertaker Could Still Go One More Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
JBL Thinks The Undertaker Could Still Go One More Match

JBL has added his voice to the ongoing speculation around a potential in-ring return for The Undertaker, suggesting that a comeback is not as far-fetched as it may seem. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised The Undertaker’s current physical condition and training routine, hinting that “The Deadman” could still hold his own inside the squared circle if the opportunity presented itself.

“I would think it’d be a possibility. He looks great. I mean, he looks great, and he’s in terrific shape. And I know the type of training, he’s doing a lot of functional training…not just, you know, training, like going and doing some bench press, some squats, you know, the old power lifting, lifts that we all did… So his body’s moving well, he’s, you know, he can, I feel like he probably could still move or move as well as he’s done for 20 years. I mean, I think that’d be great to I’d love to see him come back for something.”

As for who should stand across the ring from the iconic figure, JBL did not hesitate in naming WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the ideal opponent. Citing the Austrian’s physicality, credibility, and ability to draw heat, JBL felt the matchup would be both logical and memorable.

“It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice. You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that can get heat on it. And so it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if Taker looking for somebody to come back.”

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy