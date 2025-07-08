JBL Thinks The Undertaker Could Still Go One More Match

JBL has added his voice to the ongoing speculation around a potential in-ring return for The Undertaker, suggesting that a comeback is not as far-fetched as it may seem. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised The Undertaker’s current physical condition and training routine, hinting that “The Deadman” could still hold his own inside the squared circle if the opportunity presented itself.

“I would think it’d be a possibility. He looks great. I mean, he looks great, and he’s in terrific shape. And I know the type of training, he’s doing a lot of functional training…not just, you know, training, like going and doing some bench press, some squats, you know, the old power lifting, lifts that we all did… So his body’s moving well, he’s, you know, he can, I feel like he probably could still move or move as well as he’s done for 20 years. I mean, I think that’d be great to I’d love to see him come back for something.”

As for who should stand across the ring from the iconic figure, JBL did not hesitate in naming WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the ideal opponent. Citing the Austrian’s physicality, credibility, and ability to draw heat, JBL felt the matchup would be both logical and memorable.

“It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice. You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that can get heat on it. And so it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if Taker looking for somebody to come back.”

