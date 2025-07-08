Bully Ray Says WWE Segment with Trish and Tiffany Fell Flat

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray did not hold back when voicing his frustrations about a recent SmackDown segment involving Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. The promo aired on the July 4th 2025 episode and aimed to build anticipation for their upcoming WWE Evolution clash, but Bully Ray believes it completely missed the mark.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, the former ECW and WWE tag team legend questioned why fans should be emotionally invested in Stratton at all.

“Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton? What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment do I have in Tiffany Stratton? This is why I’m telling you; WWE is becoming like a fast food chain, that continues…you continue to go there cause it’s all you know."

He added a sharp critique of the company’s content strategy, suggesting popularity does not equal quality.

"And just because over 99 billion have been served doesn’t mean it’s nutritional food…It does absolutely nothing. I do not care about the match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Nothing about what those women said to one another made me go ‘Wow. I want to see this.’ Nothing.”