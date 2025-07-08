×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bully Ray Says WWE Segment with Trish and Tiffany Fell Flat

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Bully Ray Says WWE Segment with Trish and Tiffany Fell Flat

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray did not hold back when voicing his frustrations about a recent SmackDown segment involving Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. The promo aired on the July 4th 2025 episode and aimed to build anticipation for their upcoming WWE Evolution clash, but Bully Ray believes it completely missed the mark.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, the former ECW and WWE tag team legend questioned why fans should be emotionally invested in Stratton at all.

“Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton? What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment do I have in Tiffany Stratton? This is why I’m telling you; WWE is becoming like a fast food chain, that continues…you continue to go there cause it’s all you know."

He added a sharp critique of the company’s content strategy, suggesting popularity does not equal quality.

"And just because over 99 billion have been served doesn’t mean it’s nutritional food…It does absolutely nothing. I do not care about the match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Nothing about what those women said to one another made me go ‘Wow. I want to see this.’ Nothing.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy