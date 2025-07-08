Kross Vows Weekly Assaults on Sami Zayn Until He Admits the “Truth”

On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, what was supposed to be a match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker took a shocking turn before it could even begin. As Zayn made his entrance, he was ambushed from behind by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who delivered a vicious attack before the bell could ring.

After the assault, Kross was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond. The former champion showed no remorse for his actions and even praised the attack, declaring his intention to continue targeting Zayn week after week. He demanded that Zayn publicly admit that everything Kross has said was true, and ominously referred to the Intercontinental Champion as “the devil they don’t know.”

“Wasn’t that great footage?” Kross said, referencing the ambush. “What do I have to say for myself? Well, people… [Crowd chants: ‘We want Kross’] Well, now you got me. And I got you, Sami. See, this is what’s going to happen. Every single week you going to come out here, Sami, I’m going to come out here too. And I’m going to blast your guts with a steel rod.

“That’s what’s going to happen. What did you think was going to happen? You beat me in Saudi Arabia and I was just going to go away? Sami, it’s very simple. All I need you to say is, ‘Kross told the truth.’ And until you do that, this is going to happen week after week after week. Because let’s tell the truth, Sami. I am the devil they know versus you the devil they don’t. Your move.”

Despite the pre-match ambush, Zayn chose to go through with his scheduled bout against Bron Breakker. However, the earlier attack left him vulnerable, and Breakker delivered a merciless beating. WWE officials later confirmed that Sami Zayn is now out of action indefinitely.