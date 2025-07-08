×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kross Vows Weekly Assaults on Sami Zayn Until He Admits the “Truth”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Kross Vows Weekly Assaults on Sami Zayn Until He Admits the “Truth”

On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, what was supposed to be a match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker took a shocking turn before it could even begin. As Zayn made his entrance, he was ambushed from behind by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who delivered a vicious attack before the bell could ring.

After the assault, Kross was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond. The former champion showed no remorse for his actions and even praised the attack, declaring his intention to continue targeting Zayn week after week. He demanded that Zayn publicly admit that everything Kross has said was true, and ominously referred to the Intercontinental Champion as “the devil they don’t know.”

“Wasn’t that great footage?” Kross said, referencing the ambush. “What do I have to say for myself? Well, people… [Crowd chants: ‘We want Kross’] Well, now you got me. And I got you, Sami. See, this is what’s going to happen. Every single week you going to come out here, Sami, I’m going to come out here too. And I’m going to blast your guts with a steel rod.

“That’s what’s going to happen. What did you think was going to happen? You beat me in Saudi Arabia and I was just going to go away? Sami, it’s very simple. All I need you to say is, ‘Kross told the truth.’ And until you do that, this is going to happen week after week after week. Because let’s tell the truth, Sami. I am the devil they know versus you the devil they don’t. Your move.”

Despite the pre-match ambush, Zayn chose to go through with his scheduled bout against Bron Breakker. However, the earlier attack left him vulnerable, and Breakker delivered a merciless beating. WWE officials later confirmed that Sami Zayn is now out of action indefinitely.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy