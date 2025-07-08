×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kross Hopes for Jon Moxley WWE Return: “We Can Finish What We Started”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Kross Hopes for Jon Moxley WWE Return: “We Can Finish What We Started”

Karrion Kross recently looked back on a pivotal moment in his career during an interview with the Battleground podcast, recalling his first encounter with Jon Moxley in 2019, not long after Moxley had left WWE. At the time, Kross saw an opportunity to face someone who had already made his mark at the highest level.

Kross admitted he was unfamiliar with Moxley on a personal level but wanted to test himself against someone of his caliber. “Jon’s a former WWE Champion, he’s competed and performed with some of the best people in the world [like] Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Shield, you know,” Kross explained. “I didn’t know him, I put out a promo attempting to peak intrigue to see if that’s a match people wanted. They wanted it. He didn’t know me. I didn’t know him.”

Once the match took place, something clicked. Kross described the backstage atmosphere after their bout, revealing a moment of mutual respect between the two. “We worked and then as soon as we got backstage , I don’t want to … it feels weird talking about somebody else giving you compliments about your work. It is. But he was very complimentary, and that’s where that conversation began.”

While Moxley is currently one of AEW’s top stars, Kross made it clear he has not closed the door on a rematch , this time inside a WWE ring. “And not to stir the pot, but I want Jon to be happy wherever he is, [but] I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I would love to compete with him here so we can we can finish what we started.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy