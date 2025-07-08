×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former Women’s Champion Not Booked for WWE Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Former Women’s Champion Not Booked for WWE Evolution 2

A familiar name from WWE’s past has taken herself out of the running for a surprise return at Evolution 2. As fans continue to buzz about potential comebacks for the upcoming all-women’s premium live event, former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria has made it clear she will not be involved in the show.

Victoria addressed the speculation during a recent Instagram Live session, saying, “I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you.”

Despite signing a WWE Legends deal in August 2024 and making a backstage appearance at SmackDown in January, Victoria has not wrestled in a WWE ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

This year’s Evolution 2 is already set to feature several high-profile bouts. IYO SKY will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy