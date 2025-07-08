Former Women’s Champion Not Booked for WWE Evolution 2

A familiar name from WWE’s past has taken herself out of the running for a surprise return at Evolution 2. As fans continue to buzz about potential comebacks for the upcoming all-women’s premium live event, former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria has made it clear she will not be involved in the show.
Victoria addressed the speculation during a recent Instagram Live session, saying, “I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you.”
Despite signing a WWE Legends deal in August 2024 and making a backstage appearance at SmackDown in January, Victoria has not wrestled in a WWE ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
This year’s Evolution 2 is already set to feature several high-profile bouts. IYO SKY will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
Victoria joining Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly and Alundra Blayze in not getting booked for Evolution!, Alex (@lexveraux) July 7, 2025
At this point, I’m thinking Trish and Nikki will be the only legends on the show lol pic.twitter.com/I1VI64MSCY
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 8th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 9th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 10th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 11th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 11th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 13th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
Leave a Comment ()