Former Women’s Champion Not Booked for WWE Evolution 2

A familiar name from WWE’s past has taken herself out of the running for a surprise return at Evolution 2. As fans continue to buzz about potential comebacks for the upcoming all-women’s premium live event, former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria has made it clear she will not be involved in the show.

Victoria addressed the speculation during a recent Instagram Live session, saying, “I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you.”

Despite signing a WWE Legends deal in August 2024 and making a backstage appearance at SmackDown in January, Victoria has not wrestled in a WWE ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

This year’s Evolution 2 is already set to feature several high-profile bouts. IYO SKY will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.