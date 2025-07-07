Tamina Still Under WWE Contract Despite Year-Long Absence

Tamina Snuka has largely vanished from WWE programming over the past year, but a new report has provided a surprising update on her status with the company.

Although she briefly appeared on WWE Main Event in February 2023, her last major televised outing was at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Since then, her absence has led many to question whether she was still with WWE at all.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Tamina remains under contract with WWE. However, she is currently not listed on any internal rosters and has not been assigned to a specific brand. Additionally, she is reportedly not a consistent backstage figure at television tapings or premium live events. Details surrounding the length or terms of her deal remain unclear.

With WWE Evolution 2 taking place this weekend and a battle royal already confirmed for the show, the timing could be ideal for a surprise return. Tamina’s long absence could make her a memorable unannounced entrant, should WWE choose to go in that direction.

