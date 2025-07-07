WWE Reportedly Considering Heel Turn NXT Star

Blake Monroe, formerly Mariah May in AEW, has made a strong impression since debuting in NXT, but a character shift could be on the horizon. According to Fightful Select, WWE is considering turning Monroe heel, with long-term plans reportedly in place.

Monroe debuted in-ring at a live event on June 27, defeating Laney Reid. She is now involved in a feud with Fatal Influence and will team with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to face Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley at The Great American Bash on July 12. So far, she has been presented as a babyface.

In AEW, May began as a heel alongside Toni Storm, portraying an obsessed fan-turned-protégé. The duo eventually became fan favorites, but May’s true heel turn came after she won the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and attacked Storm, later winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In.

