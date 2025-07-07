Tony Khan Calls Jim Ross “Indispensable” to AEW Ahead of All In Appearance

AEW President Tony Khan has made it clear that Jim Ross remains an essential voice in the company, more than six years after AEW’s launch. Ross, who has faced significant health challenges recently, is set to return to the commentary table for this Saturday’s All In pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khan spoke highly of Ross and his lasting importance to AEW’s presentation.

“Jim Ross is an indispensable part of AEW. He’s the greatest wrestling commentator of all time,” Khan stated. “I first heard JR’s voice when I was eight years old, and he immediately hooked me with his commentary. He is a great man. He’s done so much in wrestling. He’s the original voice of AEW.”

Ross, now 73, underwent colon surgery in May but is currently cancer-free and well enough to travel to Texas for the event. He acknowledged Khan’s support throughout his recovery, describing the AEW President as “amazingly wonderful.”

Khan emphasized that Ross’s contributions to AEW and the wrestling industry should not be overlooked.

“He’s been through some really tough health battles, and I think it’s important to stand with Jim,” he added. “Jim’s done a lot for AEW and me personally. It means a lot that I can be there and stand by Jim in a tough time for him. And it’s so great to hear that Jim is doing much better now. We’re all wishing JR the best in his recovery. Everyone in AEW loves JR. He has been a huge part of AEW from the very beginning, and it’s great to have him in AEW now as part of the team.”

Ross addressed his upcoming appearance on last week’s Grilling JR podcast, noting that while he does not yet know which match or matches he will be calling, he hopes to be on commentary for the highly anticipated bout between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

AEW’s All In event is scheduled to take place this Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.