Bret Hart and Kurt Angle Among New Names Added to WrestleCon Newark

WrestleCon is continuing to build its stacked lineup for next month’s event in Newark, New Jersey, with even more names confirmed to appear. The latest additions include two major Hall of Famers, Bret “Hitman” Hart and Kurt Angle, along with Haku, Penelope Ford, Janai Kai, and veteran WWE referee Mike Chioda.
They will join an already extensive list of wrestling legends, current stars, and rising talents. The full roster now features Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Allie, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Dawn Marie, Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, Elayna Black, Bully Ray, D-Von Dudley, Vicious Vicky Venuto, Jacqueline Moore, Stevie Ray, Outback Jack, Xia Brookside, The Steiner Brothers, Salvatore Sincere, Shotzi Blackheart, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Diamond Virago, Tiara James, Emily Jaye, Harley Cameron, Megan Bayne, The Great Muta, Layla El, JBL, Ron Simmons, Carlito, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, The Honky Tonk Man, Victoria, Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Deonna Purrazzo, Mina Shirakawa, Saraya, The Godfather, Matt Cardona, Sting, Will Ospreay, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Abdullah the Butcher, Rikishi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Atlas, Odyssey, Dijak, Dan Spivey (as Waylon Mercy), Kiera Hogan, Kevin Kelly, Evil Uno, Tasha Steelz, Koko B. Ware, Rhino, Lex Luger, Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy, and Ricky Smokes.
WrestleCon will take place at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott on August 1 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and August 2 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
“WrestleCon just keeps getting bigger and better. From legends to today’s biggest stars, this is the place for fans to meet their heroes,” said one event representative.
The Best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be ... Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be attending Wrestlecon exclusively on Saturday.
