Michelle McCool Says She Is “Just a Phone Call Away” From WWE Return

Michelle McCool competed in the first WWE Evolution event and is eager to return for the second, set for July 13 in Atlanta. Speaking recently on WrestleStar, McCool said she is “just a phone call away” and revealed she has been back in the ring training.

“I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. If they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a Lay-Cool reunion,” she said. “I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do.”

Despite her interest, McCool confirmed on Twitter/X that WWE has not reached out, responding to a fan urging WWE to call her with, “Hasn’t rang.”

WWE Evolution 2 currently features seven announced matches, including a triple threat title match and a battle royal with participants yet to be revealed.