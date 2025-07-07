×
Teddy Long’s Son Antione Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
Teddy Long’s Son Antione Passes Away

The wrestling world is mourning alongside WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long following the heartbreaking news of his son Antione Long’s passing. The tragic update surfaced over the weekend, with friends and family taking to social media to share their sorrow and memories.

Although Antione was not directly involved in the wrestling business, his presence was felt through his close relationship with his father, a beloved figure in WWE history. He remained active on social media until recently, posting a photo just four days ago from a Planet Fitness location.

As of now, specific details surrounding Antione’s passing have not been disclosed. His age and cause of death remain unconfirmed, and the Long family has not issued an official statement. The outpouring of messages on Facebook reflects how deeply Antione was loved by those who knew him.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Teddy Long and his entire family during this incredibly difficult time.

