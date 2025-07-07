Becky Lynch Lands Lead Role in New FX Comedy Pilot Movers

Becky Lynch is adding another major acting credit to her growing résumé. The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion has landed a role in a new FX comedy pilot titled Movers, currently in development.

According to Deadline, FX has officially ordered the pilot, which comes from Reno 911 co-creator and star Robert Ben Garant, alongside actress Cathy Shim. The series will star Garant, Shim, Maz Jobrani, Darius Homayoun, Tanael “TJ” Joachim, Manny Montana, and Lynch, who will be credited under her real name, Rebecca Quin.

The workplace comedy is described as an improvised series centered on a dysfunctional team of movers whose personal lives are just as chaotic as their workdays.

Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania in April after nearly a year-long hiatus, during which she focused on acting. Her upcoming roles include parts in Happy Gilmore 2 for Netflix and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount+.

While Movers is still in the pilot stage, Deadline noted, “Should ‘Movers’ get picked up to series, it’s unknown what that will mean for her wrestling career.”

Before any potential filming begins, Lynch has business to attend to in the ring. She is set to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Evolution this Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta, in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

