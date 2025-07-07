Bayley to Auction WWE Gear for Texas Flood Victims

WWE star Bayley is stepping up to support a community devastated by tragedy. Following the deadly floods that struck Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend, Bayley has pledged to auction off her ring gear from the June 23 episode of WWE Raw to help those affected.

The floods claimed the lives of more than 80 people, including 27 young campers and counselors from the all-girls Camp Mystic in Kerr County. In response to the heartbreaking news, Bayley took to social media to share her plan and express her support for the victims' families.

“I’ll be putting this gear up for auction. All proceeds will go directly to the families impacted by the heartbreaking tragedy that happened at Camp Mystic girls summer camp,” Bayley wrote. “Please stay tuned for auction link this week, thank you.”

While the auction has yet to go live, Bayley has also shared a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing financial support to the grieving families.

Bayley wore the gear during her Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch on the June 23 edition of Raw. That match ended in a disqualification, leading to a triple threat bout at WWE Evolution, where Lynch will defend her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on July 13.