WWE Announces Special NXT Episode for The Met Philadelphia in August

WWE is bringing NXT to Philadelphia for a special one-night event this summer. The company confirmed that the August 19 episode of NXT will air live from The Met Philadelphia, marking a unique venue choice and adding extra heat to an already competitive wrestling week in the city.

The announcement comes as WWE’s main roster prepares to head overseas for its “Road to Clash in Paris” tour, leaving NXT to hold things down stateside. This special NXT event follows Raw’s August 18 broadcast from the Wells Fargo Center, also in Philadelphia. The Met is located just five miles from the historic 2300 Arena, where AEW is set to begin a multi-week residency starting with Dynamite on August 27.

WWE issued the following statement:

“July 7, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, August 19 at The Met Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 9 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, July 8 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, Grand Slam Track and AVP beach volleyball.”

As WWE’s European tour kicks off August 22 in Dublin with SmackDown, it will continue across the UK and Ireland before reaching Lyon, France, and eventually Paris for both SmackDown on August 29 and Clash in Paris on August 31. Raw will also emanate from Paris on September 1.

Meanwhile, AEW will be busy in Philadelphia as well, starting with Dynamite on August 27 and continuing with multiple shows including Collision and ROH Death Before Dishonor through mid-September.