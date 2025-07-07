×
Mick Foley Reveals Clever Microphone Weapon Trick in Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
Mick Foley, one of wrestling’s most innovative minds, recently gave fans and aspiring performers a look behind the curtain when it comes to using a microphone as a weapon. Appearing on Maven’s YouTube channel, Foley detailed how a simple trick can turn a harmless motion into a convincing and dramatic moment in the ring.

Foley explained that the key lies in mastering sound and body control. Rather than striking someone directly with the microphone, Foley recommends using your forearm to hit the opponent’s head while allowing the microphone to make the familiar thud sound. This creates the illusion of a vicious shot, while actually keeping both wrestlers safe.

The veteran performer highlighted that presentation is everything in professional wrestling, and a little showmanship goes a long way. A dramatic wind-up before the swing amplifies the illusion, giving the audience the impression of a brutal hit without any real damage being done.

Foley stressed that safety should never be sacrificed for spectacle, especially when safer options can deliver the same reaction.

“There really is a way to get the noise where there is contact, but most of that contact is made elsewhere. If you can hit someone’s head hard here [with your forearm], then that microphone is still going to make that sound, still going to thump, and it’s so much better than if you just had the microphone, because this way you get the big wind up. It’s the way you use it, but if it’s done correctly, you should bear , there are going to be plenty of other situations where you’re going to suffer, for your art, but the microphone should not be one of those.”

