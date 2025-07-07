×
WWE RAW Preview: Goldberg’s Return, Massive Brawl Expected, and a Shocking Title Change Teased

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
WWE Raw rolls into Providence, Rhode Island, on July 7, 2025, and the red brand looks set to deliver a high-impact show with major implications for both Saturday Night’s Main Event and the Evolution premium live event. With first-time-ever matches, possible surprise appearances, and rising tensions across multiple storylines, this week’s Raw promises to stir things up in a big way.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the night will see Seth Rollins go one-on-one with Penta in a first-time showdown. Jey Uso is also confirmed for action, while WWE continues to hint at a Hall of Famer making an appearance. With the Evolution Battle Royal on the horizon, several key names are expected to be revealed. WWE has also teased another major confrontation involving the women’s division, setting the stage for chaos.

Here are the top storylines heading into WWE Raw:

Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria have been circling each other in recent weeks, and with their Triple Threat title clash scheduled for Evolution II, tensions are expected to explode. The show may kick off with all three competitors coming to blows in a wild bRawl, raising the stakes and delivering some fierce hype heading into the all-women’s event.

Goldberg is still chasing a final showdown with Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he has yet to confront his opponent face-to-face since throwing out the challenge. With Gunther mocking the Hall of Famer and showing no signs of backing down, Goldberg could finally make his presence felt and unleash a brutal attack to issue a powerful message. A pre-SNME statement could be exactly what this heated rivalry needs.

As if that is not enough, Seth Rollins may be lurking with bigger plans. After teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in on Gunther, this week’s Raw might be the night he finally pulls the trigger. Should Goldberg leave Gunther weakened, Rollins could strike and capture the World Heavyweight Championship just days before SNME. That outcome would not only shift the direction of the pay-per-view but silence critics who questioned Goldberg receiving a title match in the first place.

With chaos brewing and surprise twists on the table, WWE Raw has all the makings of an unpredictable and explosive episode.

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

