×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Music Star Returning to WWE for SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
Music Star Returning to WWE for SummerSlam 2025

With WWE SummerSlam 2025 just weeks away, speculation is heating up about a major celebrity presence at the event. One name making headlines again is Jelly Roll. According to the latest update from Dave Meltzer’s Figure Four Daily, WWE sources have indicated that the chart-topping musician is set to be involved in some capacity at this year’s SummerSlam.

This follows a recent tease from WrestleVotes, which stated that Jelly Roll’s scheduled appearance on the July 11 edition of SmackDown would be “the start of something more.” That something now appears to be a continuation of his WWE journey at the biggest party of the summer.

Jelly Roll left his mark at last year’s SummerSlam by kicking off the event with a stirring performance of “America The Beautiful” and his hit single “Liar.” Later that night, he made his way into the storyline mix by getting physical with A-Town Down Under and aligning himself with Awesome Truth in a memorable moment that had fans buzzing.

A lifelong fan of professional wrestling, Jelly Roll has never hidden his passion for WWE, and it now looks like he is set to step back into the spotlight on wrestling’s summer stage. SummerSlam 2025 is set for a two-night spectacle on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy