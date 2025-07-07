Music Star Returning to WWE for SummerSlam 2025

With WWE SummerSlam 2025 just weeks away, speculation is heating up about a major celebrity presence at the event. One name making headlines again is Jelly Roll. According to the latest update from Dave Meltzer’s Figure Four Daily, WWE sources have indicated that the chart-topping musician is set to be involved in some capacity at this year’s SummerSlam.

This follows a recent tease from WrestleVotes, which stated that Jelly Roll’s scheduled appearance on the July 11 edition of SmackDown would be “the start of something more.” That something now appears to be a continuation of his WWE journey at the biggest party of the summer.

Jelly Roll left his mark at last year’s SummerSlam by kicking off the event with a stirring performance of “America The Beautiful” and his hit single “Liar.” Later that night, he made his way into the storyline mix by getting physical with A-Town Down Under and aligning himself with Awesome Truth in a memorable moment that had fans buzzing.

A lifelong fan of professional wrestling, Jelly Roll has never hidden his passion for WWE, and it now looks like he is set to step back into the spotlight on wrestling’s summer stage. SummerSlam 2025 is set for a two-night spectacle on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.