Rare Concept Art Reveals WWE’s Original Gear Plans for Bret Hart

Bret “The Hitman” Hart has long been known for his signature pink and black gear, but early WWE concept art reveals that was not always the plan.

A new post on WWE Vault’s YouTube channel shows Hart originally envisioned in white and gold attire, a striking departure from what became his trademark look.

The color scheme closely mirrors Shawn Michaels’ gear from their legendary Iron Man match. Though Hart wore other colors in his early days, the pink and black was fully embraced in 1987 during his run with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart as The Hart Foundation.

The post also featured unused designs for other major names, including Mankind, Goldust, and Triple H.