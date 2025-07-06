Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed For Becky Lynch At WWE Evolution

A brand new championship clash has been confirmed for WWE Evolution as Becky Lynch prepares to defend her title against two familiar rivals.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion will put her gold on the line in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, following weeks of escalating tension between all three competitors. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video released Sunday, adding that Lynch will appear live on Monday's Raw to address the situation.

“Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match and The Man will be live on the flagship Monday night to talk all about it,” Pearce revealed.

Lynch captured the title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, becoming the second woman to hold the championship. Her first and only title defense came on the June 23 episode of Raw, but the match against Bayley was thrown out due to interference from Valkyria. The following week, Bayley and Valkyria went one-on-one, only for the bout to end in controversy after a rare double pin.

Now, all three will meet in a high-stakes showdown at WWE Evolution.

Confirmed card for WWE Evolution, airing Sunday, July 13 at 7 PM ET (Peacock in the US, Netflix internationally):