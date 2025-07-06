Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed For Becky Lynch At WWE Evolution

A brand new championship clash has been confirmed for WWE Evolution as Becky Lynch prepares to defend her title against two familiar rivals.
The Women’s Intercontinental Champion will put her gold on the line in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, following weeks of escalating tension between all three competitors. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video released Sunday, adding that Lynch will appear live on Monday's Raw to address the situation.
“Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match and The Man will be live on the flagship Monday night to talk all about it,” Pearce revealed.
Lynch captured the title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, becoming the second woman to hold the championship. Her first and only title defense came on the June 23 episode of Raw, but the match against Bayley was thrown out due to interference from Valkyria. The following week, Bayley and Valkyria went one-on-one, only for the bout to end in controversy after a rare double pin.
Now, all three will meet in a high-stakes showdown at WWE Evolution.
Confirmed card for WWE Evolution, airing Sunday, July 13 at 7 PM ET (Peacock in the US, Netflix internationally):
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus
Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. two teams TBA (Four-way match)
No Holds Barred: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
Battle Royal: Winner earns championship match at Clash in Paris
Providence, Rhode Island
Jul. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 8th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 9th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 10th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 11th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 11th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 13th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
Leave a Comment ()