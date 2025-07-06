×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed For Becky Lynch At WWE Evolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed For Becky Lynch At WWE Evolution

A brand new championship clash has been confirmed for WWE Evolution as Becky Lynch prepares to defend her title against two familiar rivals.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion will put her gold on the line in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, following weeks of escalating tension between all three competitors. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video released Sunday, adding that Lynch will appear live on Monday's Raw to address the situation.

“Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match and The Man will be live on the flagship Monday night to talk all about it,” Pearce revealed.

Lynch captured the title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, becoming the second woman to hold the championship. Her first and only title defense came on the June 23 episode of Raw, but the match against Bayley was thrown out due to interference from Valkyria. The following week, Bayley and Valkyria went one-on-one, only for the bout to end in controversy after a rare double pin.

Now, all three will meet in a high-stakes showdown at WWE Evolution.

Confirmed card for WWE Evolution, airing Sunday, July 13 at 7 PM ET (Peacock in the US, Netflix internationally):

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

  • Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. two teams TBA (Four-way match)

  • No Holds Barred: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • Battle Royal: Winner earns championship match at Clash in Paris

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy