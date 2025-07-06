×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Teddy Long Reveals Painful Injury Caused by Big Show During WWE Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
Teddy Long Reveals Painful Injury Caused by Big Show During WWE Segment

During a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long opened up about a painful real-life injury he sustained during his time as an on-screen General Manager. The incident involved Big Show and took place during a televised segment that went off-script, resulting in not only physical pain for Long but also a furious reaction from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Long shared the story on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, shedding light on what happened backstage after the botched spot.

When asked whether he had ever been hurt in the ring, Long explained, “I think one time my Big Show, he threw me out of the ring, and he grabbed me, and he didn’t tell me, and he didn’t give me time to grab the second rope so I could break my fall. So I just went straight through and hit the ground, man.”

The awkward landing led to a legitimate injury. “As I walked back… I mean, I think I hit my knee or somebody was, I couldn’t even hardly walk,” Long recalled, describing the pain he was in following the incident.

According to Long, Vince McMahon was furious when he saw what had happened. “And that’s when Vince got pissed,” Long said. “He looked at me and he told me, he said, ‘Don’t you ever let anybody throw you around like that again.’”

Long was then asked if McMahon confronted Big Show afterward, but he was unsure. “No, I don’t know what he did or not, because I went on back to the trainer’s office so they could see what was wrong,” he explained.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy