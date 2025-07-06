Teddy Long Reveals Painful Injury Caused by Big Show During WWE Segment

During a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long opened up about a painful real-life injury he sustained during his time as an on-screen General Manager. The incident involved Big Show and took place during a televised segment that went off-script, resulting in not only physical pain for Long but also a furious reaction from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Long shared the story on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, shedding light on what happened backstage after the botched spot.

When asked whether he had ever been hurt in the ring, Long explained, “I think one time my Big Show, he threw me out of the ring, and he grabbed me, and he didn’t tell me, and he didn’t give me time to grab the second rope so I could break my fall. So I just went straight through and hit the ground, man.”

The awkward landing led to a legitimate injury. “As I walked back… I mean, I think I hit my knee or somebody was, I couldn’t even hardly walk,” Long recalled, describing the pain he was in following the incident.

According to Long, Vince McMahon was furious when he saw what had happened. “And that’s when Vince got pissed,” Long said. “He looked at me and he told me, he said, ‘Don’t you ever let anybody throw you around like that again.’”

Long was then asked if McMahon confronted Big Show afterward, but he was unsure. “No, I don’t know what he did or not, because I went on back to the trainer’s office so they could see what was wrong,” he explained.

