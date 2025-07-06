×
Maven Personally Apologizes to Rob Van Dam Over Podcast Joke

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven recently took a trip to the home of WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to personally say sorry for a comment he made that quickly stirred controversy online. What started as an ill-conceived joke during a podcast soon led to a face-to-face moment of accountability, all captured on Maven’s YouTube channel.

During a podcast appearance, Maven was asked who the “smelliest wrestler” he had ever worked with was. In a moment he immediately regretted, Maven named Rob Van Dam. The remark gained traction across social media, prompting a reaction from RVD’s wife Katie Forbes. That fallout motivated Maven to pay a personal visit.

“A while back, I said something I regretted instantly,” Maven said at the beginning of the video. “I came to apologize. I know I said some things that were taken the wrong way. I can make excuses all day long, but I’m a man that when you make a mistake, you apologize to someone to their face.”

Forbes answered the door and was the first to receive Maven’s apology, which she accepted before leading him to RVD. Explaining himself, Maven told Van Dam, “I took the question wrong. I was trying to go in this direction, right here with the question,” referring to an attempt at humor that had backfired.

RVD accepted the apology without hesitation, saying, “Well, okay, I appreciate that, dude. Yeah. No, no hard feelings.” He even poked fun at the situation by joking about his wife’s reaction: “She was crying. She lost sleep for like, about a week.”

Maven then elaborated on the original comment, saying he was recalling how RVD used baby powder backstage. “Contrary to popular belief, I wasn’t staring at your cock,” Maven said with a laugh, clarifying he thought Van Dam might have been using the powder for some inside trick he was unaware of.

To ease the tension further, the two shared a joint together, marking the first time in over two decades Maven had done so. RVD also discussed his commitment to cannabis advocacy and his stance against smoking cigarettes throughout his wrestling career.

The video ended on a lighter note, as Maven toured the couple’s colorful home and chatted about their newest project, OnlyWrestlers.com, a fan subscription service dedicated to professional wrestling personalities.

