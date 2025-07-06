×
Multiple Big Matches Announced for This Monday’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
This week’s edition of WWE Raw is set to deliver an action-packed show just days before the Evolution premium live event. With anticipation building, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to confirm several major matchups for the upcoming episode, which will air live from Providence, Rhode Island.

Pearce confirmed three key bouts that add considerable intrigue to Monday’s card. Roxanne Perez, fresh off capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, will face Kairi Sane in what promises to be a hard-fought singles contest. In a rematch from SummerSlam, Sami Zayn is set to battle Bron Breakker. Pearce also announced that Big Bronson Reed will collide with Jey Uso in what is expected to be a highly physical contest.

In a surprise reveal on Instagram, WWE announced a first-time-ever encounter between Seth Rollins and Penta. Both men are renowned for their in-ring styles and world-class reputations, making this a highly anticipated showdown for fans.

Pearce rounded out the announcements with a major development for the upcoming all-women’s Evolution premium live event. Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Lynch is also scheduled to appear live on Raw to address her challengers and speak on the magnitude of this historic match.

Monday Night Raw airs live tomorrow night, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Updated WWE Raw card:

  • Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

  • Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

  • Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

  • Seth Rollins vs. Penta

  • Becky Lynch will appear live to address Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

