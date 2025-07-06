Conflicting Reports Cast Doubt on Real American Freestyle's TV Deal

Hulk Hogan's new wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle, is generating buzz and uncertainty as conflicting reports have surfaced about where fans will be able to watch it. While early claims suggested a major television breakthrough, other sources are casting serious doubt on those expectations. At the center of the debate is whether the promotion has landed a prestigious national network deal or something far less impactful.

Izzy Martinez, who is reportedly involved with Real American Freestyle, stated that the company has secured a broadcast agreement with FOX. In comments referenced by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Martinez specified the main FOX broadcast network, not FS1, cable, or streaming. He emphasized this was a true broadcast television deal. Such a move would offer major visibility for a startup wrestling venture, and according to Martinez, Hulk Hogan’s involvement and the reported deal have already attracted additional investors.

However, a conflicting account was shared by combat sports insider Brian McMahon. As Meltzer explained, McMahon informed them that the deal is actually with Fox Nation, the streaming app tied to Fox News. If accurate, that significantly changes the scope and potential reach of the project, making it far less impactful than a national broadcast television partnership.

The skepticism is not unfounded. Meltzer’s report points out how difficult it is for new sports promotions to land paid TV deals without an established product or following. The failures of past football ventures tied to Vince McMahon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were cited as key examples, showing that strong media support is essential to long-term viability. “Nobody can make something work on just live gate money,” the report emphasized.

Meanwhile, Real American Freestyle has reportedly added legitimate wrestling credentials to its roster. UFC fighter and three-time NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal is said to have signed with the promotion and will be under contract with both UFC and Real American Freestyle simultaneously.

As of now, no official announcement has been made confirming the platform or broadcaster for the new promotion, leaving the industry waiting to see where the truth lies.

