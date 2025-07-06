Danhausen Announces Birth of First Child With Wife Lou Lou

Danhausen has shared some joyous news with fans, revealing that he and his wife, burlesque performer Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, have officially become parents for the first time.
Taking to his Twitter (X) account, Danhausen proudly announced the arrival of their baby boy, whom they have named Victor Morgan Danhausen.
The couple originally made their pregnancy public in January, and now they are celebrating the newest addition to their family.
Danhausen posted, “Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️”
Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLIvYxuzwl, Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 3, 2025
Providence, Rhode Island
Jul. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 8th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 9th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 10th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 11th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 11th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 13th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
Leave a Comment ()