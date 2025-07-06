Danhausen Announces Birth of First Child With Wife Lou Lou

Danhausen has shared some joyous news with fans, revealing that he and his wife, burlesque performer Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, have officially become parents for the first time.

Taking to his Twitter (X) account, Danhausen proudly announced the arrival of their baby boy, whom they have named Victor Morgan Danhausen.

The couple originally made their pregnancy public in January, and now they are celebrating the newest addition to their family.

Danhausen posted, “Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️”