Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Britt Baker’s AEW Status

Questions about Britt Baker’s future in AEW continue to swirl, with conflicting reports fueling speculation over whether the former AEW Women’s World Champion intends to stay or exit the promotion.

Initial reports suggested that Baker was looking to leave AEW and find a way out of her current deal. However, Fightful Select later pushed back on that claim, citing multiple sources who “vehemently denied” any such intentions. According to their report, Baker is not actively trying to leave AEW.

Adding to the uncertainty, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that neither AEW President Tony Khan nor Baker has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. “There’s two direct people who know, which are obviously Tony Khan and Britt Baker, and I just want to point out that neither denied anything. Neither confirmed anything. I’m sure neither right now would confirm anything until something’s done, but nobody denied anything either. So that’s where we’re at,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer went on to share that there is a split opinion within AEW about what might happen next. “I know people in the company who think that it’s just one of those things, and she’ll be back. Other people think that she’s gone and wants to go,” he said.

Despite the rumors, Baker still has over a year left on her AEW contract, according to Fightful Select. She has not been seen on AEW programming since the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. That segment ended with Serena Deeb confronting Baker, and cameras captured Baker repeatedly saying “Nobody cares” during the exchange.

