×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Undertaker and Michelle McCool’s Daughter Wows with Aerial Skills During WWE PC Training

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
Undertaker and Michelle McCool’s Daughter Wows with Aerial Skills During WWE PC Training

Kaia Faith Calaway, daughter of WWE icons The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, is quickly catching the eye of the wrestling community at just 12 years old. Her growing interest in the business is no secret to those closest to her, and this week, that passion was front and center.

On a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker shared that Kaia is “obsessed” with wrestling, though he admitted to being a bit uneasy about her possibly entering the industry due to its intense lifestyle. McCool added that her daughter has shown a love for wrestling since she was four years old.

That early passion appears to be turning into something more serious. McCool posted a video to Instagram featuring Kaia training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The footage shows the young aspiring wrestler executing a top-rope move with confidence and athletic precision, sparking widespread fan chatter online.

While there has been no confirmation about Kaia beginning formal training with WWE, many fans are already speculating about a possible in-ring debut in the future.

“REAL TALK: legit look away for 5 minutes [and] turn around to find my child flying through the air,” McCool captioned the viral clip.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy