Undertaker and Michelle McCool’s Daughter Wows with Aerial Skills During WWE PC Training

Kaia Faith Calaway, daughter of WWE icons The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, is quickly catching the eye of the wrestling community at just 12 years old. Her growing interest in the business is no secret to those closest to her, and this week, that passion was front and center.

On a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker shared that Kaia is “obsessed” with wrestling, though he admitted to being a bit uneasy about her possibly entering the industry due to its intense lifestyle. McCool added that her daughter has shown a love for wrestling since she was four years old.

That early passion appears to be turning into something more serious. McCool posted a video to Instagram featuring Kaia training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The footage shows the young aspiring wrestler executing a top-rope move with confidence and athletic precision, sparking widespread fan chatter online.

While there has been no confirmation about Kaia beginning formal training with WWE, many fans are already speculating about a possible in-ring debut in the future.

“REAL TALK: legit look away for 5 minutes [and] turn around to find my child flying through the air,” McCool captioned the viral clip.