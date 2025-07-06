AEW Confirms Multiple Updates to All In: Texas Lineup

AEW All In: Texas is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed events of the summer, with new title matches confirmed and major developments unfolding during the latest episode of AEW Collision. The TNT Championship has now officially been added to the card, following a heated exchange between Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher. After confronting Cole during the show’s closing segment and defeating Daniel Garcia, Fletcher secured his shot at the gold.

Elsewhere on Collision, The Death Riders issued a direct challenge to The Opps for the AEW Trios Championships. Another major update saw the AEW World Tag Team Championship match evolve into a triple threat contest, with The Patriarchy added to the bout, joining champions The Hurt Syndicate and the team of JetSpeed.

AEW All In: Texas is set for July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated match card:

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Winner Takes All Match for AEW Continental Championship & AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (Continental) vs. Kenny Omega (International)

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Contestants TBD

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Contestants TBD

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)



