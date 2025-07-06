×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Confirms Multiple Updates to All In: Texas Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
AEW Confirms Multiple Updates to All In: Texas Lineup

AEW All In: Texas is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed events of the summer, with new title matches confirmed and major developments unfolding during the latest episode of AEW Collision. The TNT Championship has now officially been added to the card, following a heated exchange between Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher. After confronting Cole during the show’s closing segment and defeating Daniel Garcia, Fletcher secured his shot at the gold.

Elsewhere on Collision, The Death Riders issued a direct challenge to The Opps for the AEW Trios Championships. Another major update saw the AEW World Tag Team Championship match evolve into a triple threat contest, with The Patriarchy added to the bout, joining champions The Hurt Syndicate and the team of JetSpeed.

AEW All In: Texas is set for July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated match card:

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

  • Winner Takes All Match for AEW Continental Championship & AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (Continental) vs. Kenny Omega (International)

  • AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

  • Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Contestants TBD

  • Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Contestants TBD

  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy