Jake Roberts Blasts New WWE Netflix Series as a "Foolish" Idea

WWE fans are just weeks away from the premiere of WWE: Unreal, a new behind-the-scenes docuseries that will give viewers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the company. Launching on Netflix on July 29th 2025, the show promises to spotlight WWE Superstars and staff as they prepare the company’s largest live events, aiming to reveal the realities behind the spectacle.

Not everyone is on board with the project, however. Speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a blunt and critical take when asked about the upcoming series.

“Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too… I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do. So, that’s just my own thoughts.”