WWE Monitoring CMLL Star Máscara Dorada Amid AAA Expansion

WWE’s growing interest in the lucha libre scene continues to evolve following its recent acquisition of AAA, but it appears the company has its eye on more than just talent within its new affiliate. While no active moves are being made to sign stars from rival promotion CMLL, reports indicate WWE is keeping tabs on some of its top performers, including Máscara Dorada.

Dorada, who previously wrestled under the name Gran Metalik during his time in WWE, built a reputation for his high-flying prowess and electrifying style. He reached the finals of the Cruiserweight Classic and later joined the Lucha House Party faction before parting ways with the company.

Although WWE is currently focused on integrating AAA talent into its system, their ongoing interest in a major CMLL name like Dorada points to a broader ambition within the evolving lucha libre landscape in North America.

