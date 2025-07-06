×
WWE Couple Announce Engagement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2025
NXT standout Kelani Jordan has revealed some personal and heartwarming news, as she is engaged to WWE SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes. The announcement was made through her official Instagram account, where she confirmed that she said "yes" to Hayes’ proposal.

In a post featuring a series of intimate photos showing off the newly engaged couple and Jordan’s sparkling engagement ring, she captioned the moment with, “I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime. 💍🤍”

The couple’s relationship dates back around two years, having grown close while working together at the WWE Performance Center and during their early NXT runs. Their shared journey in and out of the ring has made them one of WWE’s most beloved real-life couples, with fans watching both stars rise on their respective brands.

Carmelo Hayes made a major impact in NXT, becoming a two-time NXT Champion before being drafted to SmackDown in 2024. He recently scored a major victory by winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania weekend in 2025. Meanwhile, Jordan carved out her own legacy by making history as the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion at NXT Battleground in 2024.

Their engagement comes as both superstars continue to shine on WWE television. Hayes is making waves on SmackDown, while Jordan remains a central figure in the NXT women’s division.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KELANI JORDAN 💕👑 (@kelani_wwe)

