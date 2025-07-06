AEW Collision Results - July 5, 2025

Bring out the confetti canons because it is PARTY TIME! Tonight we celebrate the 100th episode of AEW Collision, with your host Theo Sambus on hand to guide you through the action. Let’s get nostalgic, folks – what have been your favorite moments and matches from the first 100 eps?

Kenny Omega vs MJF stands out as a notable match from October 2023, and for where both guys were in their careers, it felt like a HUGE deal to be getting that for free on national TV. The FTR vs Juice Robinson & Jay White series certainly ROCKED in the summer of 23 too; those are all high up there for me! What’s stood out to you guys?

As for tonight, we’ve got a delightful line-up, with Kyle Fletcher facing Daniel Garcia, with All In ramifications. We’ve also got FTR vs The Outrunners bringing the tag team goodness, and another All-Star 8-Woman tag (not quite a rematch from 2 weeks ago, subbing Penelope Ford for Julia Hart). Should be a good one – LET’S GOOOO!

Location: Ontario, CA

Venue: Toyota Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are TAPED from California and here comes the TNT champion, Adam Cole (Bay Bay!). Cole heads to the ring, does his pose, and grabs a mic. Whose ready for storytime with Adam Cole bay bay? The reason he has a smile on his face is because this is the 100th episode of Collision. The strides this show has made is impressive, and he wants to come out here to say thank you. AEW has the best wrestlers on the planet, but these fans are the best Cole has ever seen. He is the TNT champion and the title isn’t going anywhere. He’s proud to represent TNT and the company, and he is proud of their future. He will hold on to this championship because he’s Adam Cole, and that is undisputed.

Kyle Fletcher’s music hits and here comes the ProtoStar. Fletcher wants to congratulate everyone on this milestone of 100 episodes. Cole has had a fantastic run as the face of TNT, but the future belongs to Fletcher. The ProtoStar wants a little storytime. Do you remember All In 2023? Earlier that night, Cole faced a young hungry Kyle Fletcher for the ROH tag team championships, and it was the worst night of Kyle’s career, all for Cole to stroke his own ego. Now, Fletcher stands here a different man, and he is the most perfect pro wrestler in the world. Kyle wants to make Cole feel exactly how he felt in 2023. Fletcher wants a shot at ‘his’ TNT title. Everyone knows there is nobody more deserving of that shot.

And that brings out Daniel Garcia. Garcia hears them all talking about the future, but they should only bring up one name; Daniel Garcia. Garcia isn’t looking past Fletcher, but he’s distracted by the title sitting on Cole’s shoulder. Garcia needs that belt.

Cole says he has all the respect in the world for Garcia but he beat him before and he can beat him again. As for Kyle, he’s lying to himself. Cole has him beat the last time they faced until the Don Callis family got involved. Cole says he’ll face both of them at All In, but Kyle doesn’t want to be screwed like that. Garcia says he’s been losing for his entire career, but every time he loses, he gets back up. He’s not asking for a title shot because he deserves one; he wants to earn it. So in the main event, Garcia vs Fletcher, and the winner goes on to face Adam Cole at All In for the TNT title. Cole wishes them both good luck, may the best man win.

*Toni Storm video package and she says All In will be a lesson – if someone hurts someone you love, “you have every right to rip their tits off”. There are only two types of people – the ruthless, greedy megalomaniacs…and the people who end them.

Shelton Benjamin (w/ MVP) vs Nick Wayne (w/ Kip Sabian & Mother Wayne) vs Kevin Knight (w/ Speedball Mike Bailey)

Benjamin and Knight go at it as the bell rings. Benjamin pulls Knight to the floor and tosses him repeatedly between the apron and the barricade. Wayne tries a sneaky cover but Knight kicks out. Cutter attempt blocked and Benjamin suplexes him overhead. Small package on Benjamin, kicks out at 2. Double dropkick from Wayne & Knight, the alliance doesn’t last long though. Wayne drives shoulders into the injured midsection of Knight. Benjamin sneaks up behind Wayne and delivers a back suplex, then whips Knight into the corner. Body slam on the floor to Wayne. Wayne gets a jawkbreaker on Benjamin, applies a chinlock to Knight in the ring. Spinning powerslam by Benjamin, cover. 1, 2, NO!

Sunset flip from Wayne, cover, but Knight dives in, we have a series of quick covers from everyone now. Double thrust kick sends Benjamin down, and both Knight and Wayne hit stereo lariats. Knight and Wayne trade forearms, superkick by Knight! Benjamin catches Wayne and powerbombs him into Knight! GERMAN SUPLEX. One to Knight too! Another to Wayne, another to Knight, as Benjamin takes these guys to Supex City. Rising knees in opposite corners as Benjamin is in full control. He gets sent to the apron and knocked to the floor, where Wayne follows up with a tope con hilo. Knight with a springboard double clothesline.

Back in the ring, Code Red by Wayne, 1, 2 , no! Small package by Knight, 1, 2, no. Dropkick by Knight. Benjamin grabs the ankle of Knight and locks in an ankle lock. Superkick by Wayne, followed by Wayne’s World, cover….UFO from Knight breaks it up! Knight covers Benjamin, 1, 2, 3!!

Winner: Kevin Knight

*Cameras caugt up with the Death Riders after Dynamite this past week. Claudio goes to shut the door on the camera man but thinks better of it. Claudio is sick of the Opps putting their nose in their business. If they want to be heroes, he’ll give them a chance. The Trios Championship is his… and Yuta chips in to say it’s his too. At All In, they have a score to settle.

[Trios Match] Mistico, Hologram & Mark Briscoe vs RPG Vice & Hechicero

We get the “Me Muero” deal for Mistico, and either the song or Mistico himself gets a huge pop! RPG Vice and Hechicero jump the faces before the bell and take early control. Mistico hits a top rope armdrag on Romero, enziguri to follow and a tijeras, and here comes Briscoe. Enziguri to Romero, flying forearm to Beretta. Hologram and Mistico enter the fray and hit stereo tope suicidas to the outside. Hologram tosses a chair to Briscoe, who sets it up by the ropes…but Trent is in to throw the chair away. Drop toe hold into the chair, cover, 1 count. Hechicero in, taking it to Mark Briscoe. Spinning toehold, tag to Rocky, snapmare and a running dropkick as we cut to commercial.

Hechicero avoids kicks from Hologram, spins Hologram round but eats a tijeras in response. RPG Vice try to double team Hologram but he hits a modified sunset powerbomb. SPANISH FLY to Hechicero! 1, 2, no. Hechicero with a rising knee, Trent hangs Hologram on the ropes, double stomp to the back. Armbar by Hechicero! Trent cuts off Briscoe but still manages to interrupt the submission. Hologram dives to his corner and tags in Mistico. Arm drag to Hechicero, springboard tijeras as well. Hologram with a monkey flip to Rocky. Half and Half suplex by Trent. CANONBALL from Briscoe off the apron to Rocky. He gets a few chairs and Hologram helps set them up. Stereo dives? BRISCOE AND HOLOGRAM WITH TOPE CON HILOS!! La Mistica on Rocky Romero, and Rocky taps!

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Hologram & Mistico

*We see MJF and MVP backstage, and MJF wants to talk to Mistico and Mark Briscoe. They don’t talky talk, they converse. So Briscoe wants to talk to him one to one. When you’re in the Syndicate, they vibe together. Now they can do what poor people do and count foodstamps or something. MVP takes over and speaks Spanish, which MJF doesn’t understand. When you’re in the Syndicate, it ain’t personal, it’s just business.

*We go back to Mistico at ringside as everyone waves their phone torches in time with the music.

*Max Caster is in the ring, and he knows that the fans’ lives here are boring and horrible, but they’re about to have the best moment of their lives as they get to chant Max’s name. He stops the fans, and asks if they think this is a joke. This is his life’s work. He has a new chant – “This Crowd Sucks”. Ha the fans pick it up and Nigel comments on the low self esteem around here. Now, who can survive 5 with the best wrestler alive?

Oh shit it’s SCORPIO SKY!!!! Lookin real jacked, baby. New presentation for him, and out he comes with Christopher Daniels and Top Flight. Top Flight head to the back as Sky approaches the ring.

[Max Open Challenge] Platinum Max Caster vs Scorpio Sky (w/ Christopher Daniels)

Caster immediately takes it to Sky as we get 5 minutes on the clock. Welcome Back chants ring out. Manhattan Drop, and then a pop-up cutter gives Sky the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

*Lexy Nair is with Ricochet backstage. Ricochet doesn’t want to share what he spoke to the Gates of Agony about last week. Action speaks louder than words so he asks the camera to follow him. Ricochet finds the Gates, who have Lee Johnson and Blake Christian beaten up in the backstage hall. Ricochet laughs and walks off.

Willow Nightingale vs Vipress

Vipress slaps the hand of Willow away. Willow with a big boot and a spinebuster. She looks for the Babe with the Powerbomb but Vipress scurries away. We see Kris Statlander watching backstage, and Wheeler Yuta rocks up, but Kris storms off. Vipress ties her hair up and slaps Willow, but that was a mistake…POUNCE from Willow! The straps are down, Babe with the Powerbomb!! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

*Renee Paquette finds Anthony Bowens backstage after Dynamite. He doesn’t have room for negativity. Billy Gunn appears and tells him to get up. This new strategy was apparently to not have Billy out there, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Gunn says there are some bumps in the road, and he won’t be a star just because he’s a singles guy now. Gunn tells Bowens to trust him. He extends the scissor, and Bowens scissors him back. OK, I like that we’re actually going somewhere with this.

FTR vs The Outrunners

Floyd and Dax begin this one, and they lock up, working into the corner. Clean break in theory but Dax takes a cheap shot, firing Floyd up. Magnum in, Stereo back body drops to FTR and they clothesline Dax and Cash to the floor. Dax slaps Magnum and then heads to the floor, where Magnum follows him and runs into an assault from Cash. Biel on Cash, headscissors, and here comes Floyd with a back suplex. 1, 2, no.

Dax in, drops a few elbows. Magnum with a small package but Cash has the referee distracted. Cash gets suplexed, Dax in but gets kicked away and Floyd makes the hot tag to Magnum. House of fire, splashes in the corner, bulldog/lariat combo! SUNUVABITCH ELBOW CUT OFF as Cash shoves them into each other, boooo. Cash tosses Floyd into the steel steps and traps the leg in between the ringpost and the steel steps, kicking the steps to destroy the leg. YEOW Dax kicks Magnum right in the face, nothing pulled there! Magnum is busted open, and Dax goes right for the wound. Drop toe hold to Magnum, elbow drop to the back of the neck. Magnum chops Dax and tries to get back into this but Dax clubbers away at him. Cash DUMPS Floyd on the steel steps knee-first, daaamn!! Sheer drop brainbuster from Dax to Magnum.

Side headlock from Cash as Magnum continues to bleed. Powerslam connects, covers, 1, 2, NO. Cash misses a dropkick in the corner, and somehow Floyd is moving too. Magnum kicks Dax in the face but he’s in the wrong corner. Magnum dives to make the tag but Cash was there to pull Floyd off the apron. Classic! Dax delivers jabs to Magnum, sends him to the apron and FTR hit a double team draping DDT. Cash with a cocky cover with one foot on the chest, Magnum kicks out. Truth headbutts Cash off the buckles, crossbody! Both Cash and Magnum are down now.

Dax in, cuts Magnum off from his corner. Double clothesline! Floyd reaches for the tag, again Cash is there to interrupt. Magnum gets a rollup on Dax! 1, 2, no. Double team neckbreaker by FTR, yikes! 1, 2, NOOOO! Magnum kicks out. Dax up top, misses the diving headbutt. MAGNUM MAKES THE TAG! Floyd in, taking on both members of FTR, almost on one foot. He tries to slam Cash but can’t get him up. Nails a lariat though! Eventually gets the body slam but can’t make the cover as his leg gives out. Outrunners are on their knees…they’re feeling it…SUNAVABITCH HANDSHAKE and they help each other to their feet to then drop the elbow!!! 1, 2, NO!

Dragon screw legwhip on Floyd, sunset flip to Cash but Dax is holding the arms. Leapfrog by Magnum to break it! Rollup for 2. SHATTER MACHINE BY THE OUTRUNNERS!!! 1, 2, NOOOOO, Dax breaks it up! This is tremendous. Dax and Magnum on their knees with a chopfest. Magnum gets suplexed to the outside, Dax rolls out too. Floyd and Cash battle, Floyd turns into a SHATTER MACHINE as Dax is back up. Stokely holds the foot of Magnum to prevent him from getting in to break it up. And that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3!

Winners: FTR

[All-Star 8-Woman Tag] Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata & TayJay vs Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne & Julia Hart

Aminata starts this across the ring from Julia Hart. Oh nope, Thekla tags herself in, wanting a piece of Aminata. Snapmare by Thekla, slap and a kick, Aminata responds with a huge slap. Julia Hart in and Aminata delivers the ass bounce. Athena tags in, and here comes Thunder Rosa, which makes Athena tag out to Bayne. Dropkick to Bayne, and Rosa gets driven into the corner. Misses a splash, Rosa up top, shotgun dropkick from the top. Running dropkick into the ropes, and now Aminata tags back in. Double stomp connects and she poses but Bayne is back to her feet. Rosa in again and they double team Bayne…only for Bayne to run through them and nail a double clothesline. Bayne with knees to the midsection and a pump kick, and here comes Thekla. Kick to the side of the head, cover for a 2 count.

Thekla locks in the Tarantula and tags in Julia. Chinlock to Rosa from Hart, Anna Jay comes in to break it up with a kick. Spider suplexes delivered by Thekla and Julia in unison. Julia with the moonsault but eats a boot as Rosa gets the legs up. Tay Melo in, spinning side slam to Thekla. Running big boot and a pump kick in the corner, one more! Running knee to the face, 1, 2, Thekla kicks out. TayJay with a Gory Bomb/Kick combo, cover but it’s broken up. Spinning neckbreaker from Aminata, Bayne in with a big boot. Double superkick from TayJay. Athena with a roaring elbow and the springboard lungblower! Rosa meets her in the ring, and Athena again exits the ring, so Rosa dives on top of her. Rosa chases Athena to the back!

Anna Jay with a big DDT to Bayne. Penelope Ford is here to distract the ref, and Skye Blue pulls Tay Melo off the apron. Bayne misses a spear in the corner. Anna bashes Ford into the buckles, and that distraction allows Bayne to hit the Decapitator. Running powerbomb! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Athena, Julia Hart, Thekla & Megan Bayne

*Alex Windsor promo package. After tearing her ACL, she didn’t think she’d wrestle again, but somehow she made it. She wants to prove to her son what it takes to be the best.

[Winner faces Adam Cole at All In for the TNT Title] Daniel Garcia vs Kyle Fletcher

Adam Cole has joined commentary for this one, as does Don Callis. Fletcher mocks Garcia early on, doing the Garcia thrusting. Garcia goes to do it himself and Fletcher kicks him in the gut. Running shoulder block from Garcia, and he flips off Callis as he starts the mounted punches. Kyle shakes him off and hits a boot to the face. Scoop slam, Kyle misses another big boot and gets kicked to the outside. Danny takes a run up on the outside, but Fletcher turns and cuts him off with another boot. Don Callis gets up to hug Kyle. Cole fist bumps Garcia but Danny walks into another boot and gets lawn-darted into the barricade.

Garcia is busted open as Fletcher back suplexes him into the ring apron. Kyle toys with him back in the ring and hits another scoop slam. Garcia fires up but one shot from Fletcher puts a stop to that. Kyle licks the blood of Garcia off his arm and garners a YOU SICK FUCK chant.

Back from commercial, Garcia is delivering mounted punches in the corner. Enziguri connects, and Garcia locks in a guillotine but they are wrapped up in the ropes. Onto the apron they go, Straitjacket German suplex on the ring apron by Garcia!! Running dropkick to Kyle who sits by the barricade, delivering it 3 times. Garcia heads up top with Fletcher…superplex, cover, 1, 2, shoulder up. Small package rolls through, Fletcher hits a big superkick. Last Ride powerbomb connects, 1, 2, NO! Elbows to the crown of the head by Fletcher. Garcia pulls himself up on the ropes, lovely transition into the Dragon Tamer!! He sits down deep with it but Kyle reaches back to counter. Garcia suplexes Fletcher to the floor but the momentum carries him over too and they both crash and burn. Half Nelson suplex to Garcia on the floor. Fletcher makes eye contact with Cole before powerbombing Garcia into the edge of the ring apron! Cole goes to check on Garcia, who looks pretty out of it now. The ref is counting, gets to 9, and at the last second Garcia makes it in.

Fletcher is right there to meet him with a big boot though! Sheer drop brainbuster!! No coming back from that. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

*Kyle Fletcher celebrates the victory with the Don Callis Family as he taunts Adam Cole in preparation for All In.