Psycho Clown Officially Bound for WWE Following Farewell in Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
A major name from AAA appears to be on his way to WWE, signaling another step forward in the company’s global expansion. After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed at Friday's show at Neza Arena in Mexico that Psycho Clown is headed to WWE, marking the end of his run at one of his longtime venues.

The announcement was made at the beginning of the event, with officials stating that it would be Psycho Clown’s final appearance at the venue due to his upcoming move to WWE.

“Tonight at the Neza arena, it is announced at the start of the event that this is the last time Psycho Clown will be seen in this arena, as his destination is WWE.”

As previously reported, WWE has been very interested in Psycho Clown, seeing potential in both his in-ring work and standout persona. Company officials reportedly view him as someone who could make a strong impact on the main roster.

“WWE has significant interest in making Psycho Clown a prominent part of the main roster. WWE is intrigued by his character and the marketing abilities attached to it.”

Psycho Clown has already appeared for WWE in crossover events, including the recent Worlds Collide show and Triplemania Regia, giving audiences a glimpse of what he could bring to the table.

Now that his move appears official, attention turns to how WWE will position the vibrant luchador on its main stage and what rivalries might be in his future.

